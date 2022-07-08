DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect has been taken into custody after leading an Ohio trooper on a half-hour chase.

A trooper attempted to stop a stolen car on I-70 Near I-75, around 1:26 p.m.. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver refused to stop, and continued driving, leading the trooper on a chase through Fairborn and into Dayton. The chase lasted for more than half an hour until the driver finally came to a stop at the intersection of Seminary and Huffman Road just after 2 p.m..

The driver attempted to flee on foot, but he was caught only moments later. OSP said the driver was the only person in the car at the time.