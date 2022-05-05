PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has been brought to the hospital after a stolen vehicle crashed into a tree Wednesday night.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a car collided with a tree by the intersection of Amity Road and Diamond Mill Road. The crash happened at 10:38 pm Wednesday night.

One person was injured in the crash, and Dispatch said they were brought to Miami Valley Hospital. Their condition is currently unknown. Dispatch also said that the car involved had been reported as stolen.

Dispatch said several crews were on the scene including Trotwood, Perry Township and Montgomery County.