Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow canceled due to coronavirus concerns

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow, a long-standing Dayton tradition, has been canceled due to the pandemic.

Last year participants helped carve over 1,000 pumpkins that were put on display. Though the event has been canceled, organizers ask that people share pictures of their jack-o-lanterns this October.

Last year marked the 25th iteration of the event and the first one since its founder, Judy Chaffin, passed away. The 26th Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow would have taken place this October but will be postponed until next year.