Stoddard Ave. Pumpkin Glow preparations underway

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Organizers are getting ready for this year’s Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow.

Thursday, volunteers carved some of the one thousand pumpkins they plan to put on display for the public.

Some of the most intricate designs range from the Dayton Art Institute to Spider-Man.

“It takes every bit of four full days to get them all cut, gutted, trace patterns on them, and then carve them out and put them on a hill. We have 200 volunteers this year and it takes 200 volunteers and four days to get this done,” said Eric Dye, Vice President of the Grafton Hill Neighborhood Association.

The Pumpkin Glow is happening October 28 and 29 off Belmont Park North in Dayton’s Grafton Hill’s neighborhood.

