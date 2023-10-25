DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Volunteers are hard at work to carve over 1,000 pumpkins for the annual event.

Every year, over 1000 jack-o-lanterns decorate the hillside behind the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Dayton. The Stoddard Ave. Pumpkin Glow takes place from 6 to 10 p.m. on Oct. 30-31 this year, in the historic Grafton Hills neighborhood.

The Pumpkin Glow is free and open to the public, with thousands of people in attendance every year.

Parking is available at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, The Dayton Masonic Center, The Dayton Art Institute and throughout Grafton Hills. Stoddard Ave. will be closed to vehicles both nights to allow for easier pedestrian access.

This weekend, volunteers will come together to gut, trace and carve pumpkins for the event. Gutting takes place on Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tracing and carving will take place all weekend Oct. 27-29, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can sign up here to participate or donate. No experience or artistic skills are needed to help out.

The Pumpkin Glow started in 1984 with just 30 pumpkins. Over the years, the hillside has come to be covered in hundreds of jack-o-lanterns as more and more volunteers help to gut, trace and carve pumpkins.

Find additional information about the Pumpkin Glow here.