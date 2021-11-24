DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley residents who do not have a Thanksgiving meal to share with their families can still get one ahead of the holiday.

Miami Valley Meals is holding food drives across the Dayton area on Wednesday, giving away pre-packaged meals that include Thanksgiving favorites.

“Our goal for the Thanksgiving meals is to have traditional items like turkey, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, lots of gravy and the dessert by Daybreak that’s going to be the pumpkin rolls,” said Amanda DeLotelle, CEO of the organization.

Staff and volunteers with Miami Valley meals are expected to give out approximately 15,000 Thanksgiving meals that were coordinated with the help of the organization’s experienced culinary director, Matt DeAngulo.

Volunteers will distribute meals at the following locations:

Trotwood – Madison High School: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

University of Dayton Arena: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Omega Baptist Church 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Boys and Girls Club of Dayton: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

DeLotelle said there are no specific eligibility requirements for who can receive meals and community members do not need to sign up in advance. Families will simply need to reheat meals on Thanksgiving Day to enjoy with their families.