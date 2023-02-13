LAURA, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was arrested after police say he allegedly set fire to his stepfather’s home.

According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Seth Johnson was arrested after police identified him as a suspect in an arson case.

Just before midnight on Sunday, Feb. 12, Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies responded with the Laura Fire Department and the Union Township Life Squad to the 100 block of Pike Street for a house fire. When crews arrived on the scene, the house was fully involved in flames.

The resident of the home, 58-year-old Jack Noble, escaped the home with burns and smoke inhalation. According to the release, he was brought to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said the fire was arson and identified Johnson as the suspect. Just before 4 a.m. the next morning, officers from the Fairborn Police Department found Johnson inside his car. He is currently being held at the Greene County Jail.

According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson will be transported back to Miami County where he will be held in the Miami County Jail for a charge of aggravated arson. Additional charges may be filed later as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information concerning the arson is asked to call Detective Steve Hickey at 937-440-6085 EXT. 3987 or email at hickey.stephen@miamicountyso.com. Anonymous tips can also be left at www.miamicountyohio.gov/sheriff.