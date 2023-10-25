DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — According to the American Cancer Society, Black women have the highest death rates when battling breast cancer.

As we approach the end of Breast Cancer Awareness month, one community is coming together to support an underserved group among breast cancer survivors in an exciting way.

Stepping is a traditional style of African American line dancing birthed from the Harlem Renaissance.

From 6 to 11 p.m. on Thursday, the U Fight We Worry Foundation will be using those moves to help raise money for an underserved group among breast cancer survivors. Stepping 4 A Cure is being held at Members Only 937, located at 5515 N Main Street in Dayton.

Louanda James, creator of U Fight We Worry, says that she has struggled since having both breasts removed due to her breast cancer.

She says the drastic change is something she has to deal with on a daily basis.

“We as Black women worry about our bills, our men, women, everything in life. So when we get breast cancer, you know, we still worrying about those things,” said James. “So I would tell somebody fighting through it, you fight and let us worry.”

James believes that through community initiatives, more people dealing with breast cancer can be supported, as some fight for their lives.

Carl Johnson, owner of Members Only 937, says the club has always been committed to giving back to the community.

“Being part of your community is what you should do,” Johnson said. “You should make sure your community is safe. Make sure it’s clean. Make sure it’s fun.”

Step 4 A Cure will also host Club Pockets, a group for adults with disabilities.

All proceeds will benefit local survivors of breast cancer.