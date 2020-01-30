Stebbins teacher placed on administrative leave

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – A teacher at Stebbins High School has been placed on administrative leave, district officials confirm to 2 NEWS.

Emily Yost has been placed on leave, but the district says it does not comment on personnel issues. The reason Yost has been placed on leave is unknown.

“Incidents are thoroughly investigated and decisions are based on the information gathered,” the district said to 2 NEWS. “Our primary concern is always for the safety and well-being of our students and the members of our school community.”

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.