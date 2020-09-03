Stebbins Indians fans can watch Friday’s game online

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Stebbins Football Field

Stebbins Football Field

Operation Football Scoreboard

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Mad River Schools announced on its Facebook page Wednesday that fans will be able to watch a live stream of the Stebbins Varsity football game against Sidney High School this Friday.

The feed will appear on YouTube and is being provided by Mad River Schools. The stream will also include the Stebbins High School Band.

You can watch the stream free Friday, September 4 at 7 p.m. here.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More from Operation Football

More from 2 Sports

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS