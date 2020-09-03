Stebbins Indians fans can watch Friday’s game online

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Mad River Schools announced on its Facebook page Wednesday that fans will be able to watch a live stream of the Stebbins Varsity football game against Sidney High School this Friday.
The feed will appear on YouTube and is being provided by Mad River Schools. The stream will also include the Stebbins High School Band.
You can watch the stream free Friday, September 4 at 7 p.m. here.
