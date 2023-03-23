DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Stebbins High School athlete who suddenly collapsed during track practice earlier this month has received a new heart.

Ebonie Sherwood is a Stebbins senior and a three-sport athlete. Her athletic trainers jumped into action after she experienced a heart attack, immediately beginning CPR.

Ebonie was rushed to Dayton Children’s Hospital and then flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where they learned she has a blockage in her left heart ventricle.

She received a heart transplant on Tuesday, two weeks to the day from her heart attack.

Her mom, Beverly Sherwood, said that they are continuing to monitor Ebonie to make sure that her body is accepting the transplant.

On Friday, 2 NEWS will hear from the athletic trainers who are being hailed as heroes for their quick actions.

Ebonie and her family are grateful for the outpouring of support from the community during this time. To help with the family’s unexpected medical bills, click here.