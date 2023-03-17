DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton is the leader for beer consumption in the state of Ohio, and local law enforcement officials are working overtime to keep intoxicated drivers off the roads this St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

New police body cam video from Friday morning shows the moment a Dayton police cruiser was hit by a drunk driver. The officer was stopped at a red-light when he was rear-ended.

It’s incidents like this that the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr. said he is trying to prevent this St. Patrick’s Day.

“Unfortunately, so far this year, the number of DUI arrests in Montgomery County has doubled what it was last year. We want to stop that,” Heck Jr. said. “There’s too many ramifications. What happens to you if you’re arrested and convicted of DUI? So please, please take advantage of my Arrive Safe program and get a free ride home.”

The Arrive Safe vouchers have a $30 value and are available until 6 a.m. March 19 to Montgomery County residents.

With St. Patrick’s being the most publicly celebrated holiday in the Miami Valley, both Dayton police and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are conducting OVI checkpoints throughout the weekend.

Police have been out at those checkpoints since 7 p.m., and according to officials, they have made 27 arrests so far.