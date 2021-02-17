Staying prepared for possible power outages

DP&L officials are warning community members to stay prepared for more possible outages.

Extremely cold temperatures, the coldest its been in two years in the Miami Valley, has become a cause of concern for potential power outages. Experts said there are a few things you can do to be prepared in advance. This includes building an emergency kit, making a plan and staying informed.

“Get one of those storage boxes. Plastic storage boxes with batteries a charges for your cell phone. One of those auxiliary ones to get your cell phone charged in the event of an outage,” Mary Ann Kabel, the communications Director for DP&L.

She says you also want to make a plan. And if you have a generator make sure you follow all of the proper guidelines for ventilation.

“We want to make sure anything that uses gasoline like that is completely away from the home or that carbon monoxide can build up and can become deadly,” said Brad French, the public information officer for Dayton Fire Department. “That generator is outside of the home. Not under a covered area. Completely out of the home with the exhaust point away from any air intakes in the home,” he said.

He also warns against using candles during an outage.