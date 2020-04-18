Staying fit while staying in, supporting local fitness businesses during the pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Gyms and fitness studios present unique challenges for those trying to stay in shape but also follow social distancing guidelines.

“We essentially invite people in to be near each other and breathe, which is the opposite of what social distancing is,” said Seth Hummel, owner of Speakeasy Yoga.

Speakeasy Yoga owners decided a month ago to move their classes online. something they had planned to do in the next two years but came to fruition earlier.

They offer their customers a link online to access a livestream link to take classes as well as access pre-recorded content.

“We got to the point to where we have about 350 people a day that are using our livestream and that are following yoga as it’s being done live,” said Hummel.

The studio has increased their reach beyond Dayton thanks to their online classes.

Another local fitness studio that’s joining the online trend is Femme Fatale Fitness.

The boutique studio in Dayton offers dance, aerial arts and fitness classes.

In addition to live streaming classes, they’ve created a Facebook group where those taking classes can connect socially which is an integral part of the Femme Fatale Fitness experience.

“We’re putting out videos, we’re putting out challenges, we’re putting out memes and fun pictures. We’re trying our best to get them to engage,” explained Cassie Guard, owner of Femme Fatale Fitness.

Guard also says those working out with Femme Fatale can feel that there is less pressure to perform at home.

“If you don’t finish the workout, who cares? Who knows? And then you might surprise yourself and feel amazing afterwards,” said Guard.

Meanwhile, Mike’s Bike Park is prepared to help those who wish to get outdoors during the pandemic for their exercise.

” We’re getting a lot of people who are rediscovering that sort of sense of freedom, that sense of adventure and it’s great,” said Mike Bisig, owner of Mike’s Bike Park.

Bisig says you should always give your bike a safety check before riding, like a car. However you should especially inspect your bike if it hasn’t been used in a while.

“Check the brakes, do they work? Check the gears, do you know how they work?” explained Bisig.

Mike’s Bike Park has closed, but the shop is open for free safety checks and discounted tune ups to get people back out in the fresh air, getting healthy.

Speakeasy Yoga, Femme Fatale Fitness and Mike’s Bike Park are all locally owned small businesses that are here to help customers stay in shape but also need their help to stay open during the pandemic.