MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – As 2022 rapidly approaches, many people are excited to celebrate the new year with a drink or two, or more. Montgomery County wants to help you stay safe while you enjoy the night and keep drunk drivers off the streets this New Year’s Eve.

Montgomery County’s ArriveSafe program will provide residents with a free Uber ride home from whatever celebration they may be attending, Mat Heck, Jr, Montgomery County Prosecutor said. Rides will be available from 6 pm on Friday, December 31 until 6 am on Sunday, January 2.

Anyone who’s indulged too much can call (937) 449-9999 and get a free ride of up to $50 within Montgomery County.