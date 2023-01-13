DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Miami Valley experienced the Memorial Day Tornadoes in 2019 and more recently, a tornado in June in Miami County.

A program to offer Ohioans an extra level of safety during severe weather is opening the application process on Monday, a release says.

The Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) will start accepting applications for the Ohio Safe Rebate Program. The program refunds the customer up to 75 percent of the installation or safe room construction cost, up to $4,875.

Homeowners will be selected through a computerized random selection.

Governor Mike DeWine released a statement saying tornadoes are a real threat to Ohio and have been seen before in the Dayton area.

Ohio is vulnerable to tornadoes, like the one we had in Dayton in 2019. A tornado can produce winds exceeding 200 mph and is capable of destroying most structures. A safe room is built to withstand these winds and airborne debris, and I urge Ohioans to learn more about this program and apply. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine

The Ohio EMA defines a safe room as an “extreme-wind shelter” for people to stay safe during a severe storm.

If you are interested in applying for the rebate, you have until Monday, Feb. 20 at 5 p.m. to apply here. For any questions you may have, you are encouraged to contact Ohio EMA Mitigation Specialist Dan Clevidence at 1 (614) 799-3533.