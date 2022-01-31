BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – As everyone is preparing for the winter storm predicted this week, the Brookville Fire Department is reminding residents that it is offering free carbon monoxide detectors at Fire Station 76.

When the power goes out, many turn to generators to keep lights on and heat running, but this can also add the potential for carbon monoxide poisoning, the Brookville Fire Department said.

To pick up your free carbon monoxide detector, stop by Fire Station 76, or if you need help installing it, call 937-833-2345.