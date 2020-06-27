Stay informed on National HIV Testing Day

(WDTN) – National HIV Testing Day (NHTD) is a day of observance designed to encourage people of all ages to get tested for HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) and to know their status.

Saturday, June 27, marks the unofficial holiday, intended to inform Americans of the severity of HIV and the importance of testing. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) believes 1.1 million people in the U.S. have HIV, with 1 in 7 of those people have it without knowing it.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many health departments have reduced the number of places people can test for HIV. To find out where you can get tested, contact your local health department.