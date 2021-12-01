CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Free skin cancer screenings will be available on Friday, December 3, Miami Valley Hospital said.

Skin cancer is the most common variety of cancer, the hospital said, and is 92 percent curable when caught early.

According to a release by Miami Valley Hospital, Premier Health and the Dermatologists of Southwest Ohio will host free skin cancer screenings beginning at 8:30 am on Friday.

The screenings will be held in Pain Center Room 140 in Miami Valley Hospital South at 2400 Miami Valley Drive in Centerville.

Registration is required for this event. To register, call CareFinders at 1-866-608-3463.