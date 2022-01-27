Dayton, Ohio (WDTN) – Premier Health and CVS Pharmacy are hosting two free community health fairs in February in local CVS parking lots.

These health fairs will include screenings for blood pressure, body mass index, blood sugar, cholesterol/HDC and Hemoglobin A1C, the release said, and will take place in the Premier Community Health Mobile Clinic.

The clinics will be held from 10 am to 2 pm at 7541 N. Main Street in Dayton on Wednesday, February 16, and at 1300 N. Barron Street in Eaton on Thursday, February 24.

To attend one of these screenings, call 1-866-608-3463 to register. Walk-ins will be accepted if slots are available. Anyone 18 or older is welcome to participate.