Stay at Home Advisory issued in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) has issued a Stay at Home Advisory for the county.

Beginning Sunday, Nov. 22, the CCCHD advises all residents in Clark County to stay at home “to the greatest extent possible” due the significant increase in COVIS-19 cases in Clark County. The Board said residents are advised to only leave home to go to work or school, or for essential needs such as medical care, groceries or pharmacy needs.

The Board also advised against attending social gatherings and scheduling events designed to bring people together. Resident are further advised not to travel in or out of the state.

CCHD said the county has the 18th highest total number of COVID-19 cases in Ohio and the 15th highest two-week rate. The County’s current test positivity rate is 11.5%.

