State to mediate meeting ahead of potential Children Services strike

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The state is sending mediators to the Miami Valley in the hopes of brokering a deal between Montgomery County and the union representing Children Services caseworkers.

This follows a strike notice filed last week by the Dayton chapter of the Professionals Guild of Ohio over a pay raise dispute.

READ MORE: Children Services union files intent to strike

The meeting is scheduled for next week, and if a deal is not struck, as many as 270 workers could go on strike as soon as July 19.

The County says it has a plan to cover Children Services’ needs if a strike does happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.