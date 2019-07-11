State to mediate meeting ahead of potential Children Services strike

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The state is sending mediators to the Miami Valley in the hopes of brokering a deal between Montgomery County and the union representing Children Services caseworkers.
This follows a strike notice filed last week by the Dayton chapter of the Professionals Guild of Ohio over a pay raise dispute.
The meeting is scheduled for next week, and if a deal is not struck, as many as 270 workers could go on strike as soon as July 19.
The County says it has a plan to cover Children Services' needs if a strike does happen.
