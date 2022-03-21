ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A state route is closed in Englewood after a crash Monday night.

The Englewood Police Department said on Facebook that State Route 48 is closed to all I-70 northbound traffic. Dispatch said the crash happened at 8:12 p.m. A semi overturned on Main Street and is blocking the northbound lanes. There were no injuries.

Police said southbound traffic is limited to one lane and there is access to I-70. Drivers are urged to use caution in the area.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.