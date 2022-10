RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead following a crash in Riverside on Sunday.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, State Route 4 was closed from I-75 to just before Harshman Rd. They got the call around 10:20 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16.

Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that three cars were involved and one person is dead.

It is unknown at the time if anyone was injured.

State Route 4 reopened around 2:20 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17.

The crash remains under investigation.