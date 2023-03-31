DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three people were trapped and injured after two cars collided in Greene County Thursday night.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a car and a pickup truck collided on State Route 4 by Bath Road in Greene County just before midnight on March 30. The Huber Heights Fire Division, the Fairborn Fire Department and troopers from the OSP Xenia post were all called to the scene.

(Huber Heights Fire Division)

Traffic was rerouted while crews worked to clear the wreckage.

Three people were trapped in their cars and had to be removed. All three were brought to a local hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Currently, no cause for the collision has been released. This incident remains under investigation.