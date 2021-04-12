State Route 235 over Mad River to close Monday night due to guardrail repairs

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – State Route 235 over Mad River in Greene County will be closed during evening hours on Monday, April 12.

S.R. 235 will be closed at the bridge over Mad River, immediately east of the Montgomery County line, from 8 p.m. to midnight. Crews will repair or replace a guardrail that was damaged during a crash.

Drivers will be detoured by way of S.R. 444, I-675, I-70 and S.R. 201.

Once the route is reopened, traffic will resume being maintained in one lane with temporary signals. Drivers will have access to the ramp to S.R. 4 North.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information, visit www.OHGO.com.