State Rep. searching for owner of wedding band found in glove at Springfield store

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A State Representative is taking to social media in the hopes of finding the owner of a wedding band he found after purchasing a pair of gloves from Rural King in Springfield.
State Rep. Kyle Koehler says he bought the gloves the night of October 4 and found the ring later when he tried them on.
“Some poor guy is walking around tonight freaking out because he doesn’t know when or how he lost his wedding ring. He obviously lost it when he pulled his hand out,” he said in a Facebook post.
He did not post a photo of the ring itself, saying that the band is “very distinct in one aspect” and that only its owner will be able to describe it.
As of October 8, the ring still had no owner, but the post has had over 1,500 shares as of October 18, and has reached people as far away as Wisconsin, North Carolina, and Florida.
