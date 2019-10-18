State Rep. searching for owner of wedding band found in glove at Springfield store

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Rural King gloves

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A State Representative is taking to social media in the hopes of finding the owner of a wedding band he found after purchasing a pair of gloves from Rural King in Springfield.

State Rep. Kyle Koehler says he bought the gloves the night of October 4 and found the ring later when he tried them on.

Alright 79th District, I need your help. Tonight (Friday night), I purchased these gloves at Rural King in…

Posted by State Representative Kyle Koehler on Friday, October 4, 2019

“Some poor guy is walking around tonight freaking out because he doesn’t know when or how he lost his wedding ring. He obviously lost it when he pulled his hand out,” he said in a Facebook post.

He did not post a photo of the ring itself, saying that the band is “very distinct in one aspect” and that only its owner will be able to describe it.

As of October 8, the ring still had no owner, but the post has had over 1,500 shares as of October 18, and has reached people as far away as Wisconsin, North Carolina, and Florida.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES
9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS