State Rep. Powell signs amicus brief to overturn Roe v. Wade

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Thursday, July 1, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – State Representative Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) said Thursday she joined Susan B. Anthony (SBA) List and women legislators on an amicus brief urging the U.S. Supreme Court to give state legislatures the power to make abortion policy.

The brief is in response to the Supreme Court case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which found that Mississippi’s 15-week abortion limit was unconstitutional. The Supreme Court recently announced that the case will be reviewed and heard in October.

“Many of my colleagues and I voted to support the Heartbeat Bill last General Assembly, and it’s important we continue to protect life from fertilization to natural death,” said Powell. “This case is crucial in moving Ohio forward in support of the unborn.”

You can read the full text of the briefREAD HERE

The brief argues that when Roe v. Wade was decided, there were significantly less representation for women in legislative bodies and that there are now a large number of women serving in legislatures who will protect women’s interests.

Powell started the Pro-Life Caucus in the Ohio General Assembly in June. The caucus plans to hold multiple meetings a year in order to work on pro-life legislation and to hear from pro-life advocates throughout the state. Currently, 15 members of the pro-life caucus have signed on to amicus briefs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

CMPD update on deadly light-rail incident

2 killed in crash near LYNX Blue Line station in south Charlotte

Governor on Progressive Field lease

Announcement coming on Progressive Field lease

Eating at the Olympics: Arigato Japan Food Tours

Oregon District: Memorial to Remember Victims

More News