State Rep. Powell signs amicus brief to overturn Roe v. Wade

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – State Representative Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) said Thursday she joined Susan B. Anthony (SBA) List and women legislators on an amicus brief urging the U.S. Supreme Court to give state legislatures the power to make abortion policy.

The brief is in response to the Supreme Court case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which found that Mississippi’s 15-week abortion limit was unconstitutional. The Supreme Court recently announced that the case will be reviewed and heard in October.

“Many of my colleagues and I voted to support the Heartbeat Bill last General Assembly, and it’s important we continue to protect life from fertilization to natural death,” said Powell. “This case is crucial in moving Ohio forward in support of the unborn.”

The brief argues that when Roe v. Wade was decided, there were significantly less representation for women in legislative bodies and that there are now a large number of women serving in legislatures who will protect women’s interests.

Powell started the Pro-Life Caucus in the Ohio General Assembly in June. The caucus plans to hold multiple meetings a year in order to work on pro-life legislation and to hear from pro-life advocates throughout the state. Currently, 15 members of the pro-life caucus have signed on to amicus briefs.