State Rep. Antani to run for State Senator in 2020

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ohio State Rep. Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg) announces plans to run for State Senate in 2020 on Wednesday, January 30, 2019. (Photo: Chris Smith)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ohio State Rep. Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg) announces plans to run for State Senate in 2020 on Wednesday, January 30, 2019. (Photo: Chris Smith)

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) -- Ohio State Representative Niraj Antani (R-Miamsiburg) will challenge for a new office in 2020.

Rep. Antani Wednesday announced his intention to run for State Senator.

“Having been born and raised in this community, I am running for State Senator to ensure every Ohioan who works for it has the opportunity to achieve their American Dream," Antani said. "I will lay out a conservative vision throughout this campaign to solve the many great challenges our community and state face."

"As the pro-life, pro-2nd Amendment, and pro-jobs candidate in this race, I will work tirelessly for each citizen every day,” Antani said.

Antani is currently serving his third term in the Ohio House of Representatives.

He is a native of Miamisburg and a graduate of The Ohio State University.

Current State Senator Peggy Lehner will not be able to run again due to term limits.

Ohio Senate District 6 encompasses Vandalia, Huber Heights, Englewood, Union, Phillipsburg, parts of Clayton, Clay Township, Butler Township, parts of east Dayton, Riverside, Oakwood, Kettering, Centerville, Miamisburg, Miami Township, Washington Township, Moraine, West Carrollton, Germantown, and German Township.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.