State Rep. Antani calls for removal of Householder from Speakership

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – State Representative Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg) released a statement Friday concerning the allegations surrounding Ohio Statehouse Speaker Larry Householder.

“Elected leaders must act with integrity. After reading the 82-page criminal affidavit, it is clear Speaker Householder did not do that. There are moral absolutes in our society, and the Speaker violated that sacred public trust. He perpetrated a fraud on Members of the House and the people of Ohio. Therefore, the House must vote to remove him from his post as Speaker,” Antani said.

Representative Antani also put his support behind Representative Bob Cupp to replace Householder. Antani said, “In order to restore the public’s trust, we must elect a new Speaker who will stabilize the House with integrity. I believe that Representative Bob Cupp is that man for the moment. He has my full support to be the next Speaker. Having served in the State Senate, on the Ohio Supreme Court, and now as a State Representative, he is the only candidate who can unify the House in order to find solutions to the global pandemic and economic crisis we are in. I urge my colleagues to join me in supporting Rep. Cupp for Speaker.”

Representative Bob Cupp represents Lima in the Ohio Statehouse.

Speaker Householder and four associates were charged earlier this week with receiving approximately $60 million to pass and uphold a bill that funneled state funds to two failing nuclear power plants.

Charged are:

Ohio Speaker of the House Larry Householder, 61, of Glenford, Ohio

Mathew Borges, 48, of Bexley, Ohio, a lobbyist who previously served as chair of the Ohio Republican Party

Jeffrey Longstreth, 44, of Columbus, Householder’s longtime campaign and political strategist

Neil Clark, 67, of Columbus, a lobbyist who owns and operates Grant Street Consultants and previously served as budget director for the Ohio Republican Caucus

Juan Cespedes, 40, of Columbus, a multi-client lobbyist

Generation Now, a corporate entity registered as a 501(c)(4) social welfare organization, was also charged.