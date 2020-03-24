State of Ohio addresses backed-up online unemployment system

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The State of Ohio’s unemployment system is sagging under the weight of tens of thousands of people trying to secure benefits. Many people are running into error messages and blank screens as they try to register, and the state is trying to fix it as quickly as possible.

At the state’s daily briefing Monday, Lt. Governor Jon Husted said, “The system was not built for a crisis. It was built to take care of what we could expect on a regular or even robust basis, but what we’re experiencing now is frankly unprecedented.”

The state’s online unemployment system ran smoothly a few weeks ago, when 5,500 applications would be filed in an average week. But last week 139,468 claims were filed.

Darryl Scott lost his job before the coronavirus-impacted closures were announced. He was able to register for benefits earlier this month, but is running into problems when trying to file his weekly claim. “Now that all these people are off, I mean I’ve been trying… sitting here for 15 minutes now trying to get through.”

Scott was stuck on the website, and Dave Compton waited even longer. “I got on the computer; I couldn’t get through. It just crashed. It did that for three hours. I finally got on the page to file my claim and it said I couldn’t file my claim.”

In a statement, Job and Family Services (JFS) says in part: “We have hundreds of agents working the phone center, but we continuously reassign, re-prioritize and add resources to this effort.”

Lt. Governor Husted said, “We have put our best tech team on this to get this up and running. I’m hopeful that it will be more functional, more dependable here in the coming days.”

For so many people, the clock is ticking. Benita Hooten said, “It’d be another three weeks before I get my social security.” Compton said, “To be honest with you, I’m probably a month out.” And Scott said, “I may be able to go another week. So we would probably be able to make it, but then I’m going to fall behind with other bills.”

Here’s the full statement from JFS:

We have received a record number of initial jobless claims over the last eight days. During previous downturns in the economy, claims trickled in whereas these claims came in all at once. This amount of claims in this short expanse of time would tax any online system. We have been working around the clock to fix any issues with the online claims system so it can handle the number of claims, which has affected processing times. Each claim is important to us, and we recognize the hardship that the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on many Ohio families. Despite the intermittent issues with the online claims system today, going to unemployment.ohio.gov remains the best way for Ohioans to file a claim. To handle the onslaught of calls, we are taking an all-hands-on-deck approach and have shifted a number of employers from other areas – and adding more each day – in our agency to help answer questions and process applications on the phone. We have hundreds of agents working the phone center, but we continuously reassign, re-prioritize and add resources to this effort. We also extended the call center’s hours of operation from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. Still, it’s important to keep in mind that this is an unprecedented time so we would ask callers and filers to have patience. We have found that many people are calling to reset their PIN. Most people will be able to use the instructions provided on the phone without needing to speak with someone to reset their PIN because the automated prompts will lead them through the process. If they are not able to reset their PIN, then they will need to speak with a representative. Once they reset their PIN, they can file their claim online. Thanks.