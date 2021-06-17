State of Emergency in Ohio ends Friday: Here’s what that means

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio’s covid-19 state of emergency is finally coming to an end. As covid cases decline and vaccinations increase, Governor Mike DeWine said we no longer need it to fight the virus.

“It’s time for that to end as well,” he said.

Ohio has been under a State of Emergency since March 9, 2020. It will end on Friday. Governor DeWine said the State of Emergency was issued to empower Ohio to get access to resources like PPE.

Local health leaders say the decision is a sign of recovery, but say it comes with a warning.

“It’s really exciting but it also increases the responsibility back to the self in terms of are you vaccinated. Do you know your risks, and should you be wearing masks out in the public?” said Dr. Nancy Pook, and attending emergency physician with Kettering Health.

Dr. Pook reminds Ohioans, especially those who are not vaccinated, that the threat of covid remains.

“We’re fortunately at a low point in terms of infections but if you’ve not been vaccinated it’s important to stay vigilant and understand what those numbers and risk is out in the community,” Dr. Pook said.

Gov. DeWine continues urging everyone to get vaccinated. He estimates we still lose about 10 Ohioans to covid every day.

“We continue to lose people who are dying every single day because of covid, but it’s a lot less than what it was. Hospitalizations are down, cases are down, and positivity numbers are down so we’re certainly heading in the right direction,” he explained.