State mass vaccination clinics to bring thousands of doses to Ohioans each day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday that the state plans to open 15 mass vaccination sites and one Ohio-FEMA site to efficiently vaccinate Ohioans over the next several weeks.

Dayton is one of 11 cities in Ohio that will host a permanent site, remaining open as long as there are people who need to be vaccinated. The remaining four cities will host mobile clinics.

“We have an obligation to make sure every Ohioan who wants the vaccine has the ability to get it in their community easily,” DeWine said.

The governor said these locations should be open by the end of March and will be operated locally with support from the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Emergency Management Agency. Each clinic will equipped to handle between 300 to 3,000 vaccines daily, depending on supply, demand and location.

“We are building a system in Ohio that can surge up pretty quickly,” DeWine said.

The Miami Valley’s regional site will be at the Dayton Convention Center, where Public Health -Dayton and Montgomery County are already providing more than 1,200 doses a day.

These mass vaccination clinics will still follow the state’s phased approach to distributing the vaccine, but can also expect to see an increase in vaccine allotment as supply increases.

“The set up is going to be similar to what you see now, so for those of you who have already been through that facility, you know what to expect, but it’s a great facility and we can’t wait to expand out our services,” PHDMC Public Information Supervisor Dan Suffoletto said.

Ohio Department of Health is working on other methods to get the vaccine out, like open drive-thru clinics, but at this time, the mass clinics will be by appointment only because of supply.

“It’s very, very important you’re not putting people in a position of showing up and having nothing to provide them, so having a scheduled approach has really been the most customer-friendly approach,” ODH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said.

1.8 million ohioans are already vaccinated. The mass clinics could bring thousands more doses a day into the communities they’re located in.