State funding released for Preble County projects

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Major upgrades are on the way for Hueston Woods State Park.

The State Controlling Board has approved the release of $3.3 million for an overhaul of the state park’s lodge. Additionally, they approved funding for improvements at West Manchester Community Park, according to State Rep. J. Todd Smith.

“I appreciate the State Controlling Board’s support for these local projects in Preble County,” said Smith.

The Hueston Woods State Park lodge first opened in 1965 and is managed by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. It’s the first major renovation, according to ODNR.

The lodge has 92 guest rooms, plus dining facilities and an outdoor swimming pool.

During renovations, the roof will be replaced, along with exterior work and minor structural repairs.

The $52,700 released for West Manchester Community Park will go toward removing and replacing ballfield dugouts, bleachers, and fencing.

That funding was brought about through the state’s NatureWorks grant program.

