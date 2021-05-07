State focuses on hesitant Ohioans to increase vaccinations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine is pushing for Ohioans who are undecided to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

DeWine said the state has looked into incentives to get vaccination rates up, but he thinks the biggest incentive should be having Ohio’s health orders lifted.

“I think I feel safer having them and knowing more people have them,” Denise Marcelt said while enjoying Out on 5th in the Oregon District Friday.

The governor said there are so many reasons to get vaccinated and that, moving forward, hesitant Ohioans will come around once they see those reasons.

DeWine said Ohio’s reached a point where people who are fully vaccinated are ready for restrictions to be lifted, but with only 41% of Ohioans with at least one shot, DeWine said we can’t let up yet.

“This is a dangerous time if you have not been vaccinated because this virus is so contagious,” DeWine said.

“I’m in the area where I probably should get them, and I did get them, but I’m not so sure I really needed them,” Bill Toleneiewski said while out in the Oregon District.

DeWine said the focus is turning to getting people who are on the fence vaccinated, and it will be a process that takes time.

“The people who are kind of in the middle, ambivalent, these are the people we have to appeal to, and these are the people I think you are seeing coming every day, and we’re going to continue to vaccinate those,” DeWine said.

Those with the vaccine are hopeful Ohio will be able to put the pandemic in the past.

“The sooner we get to getting the vaccine, the sooner we’re going to get back to more normal where we’re not wearing these,” Marcelt said.

So far some of the restrictions loosened up for those fully vaccinated include no longer having to quarantine if exposed, and nursing home workers do not need to be tested twice a week.