DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As more students head back to class, K-12 schools across Ohio are still struggling to fill nearly two thousand open teaching positions.

The state has budgeted $15 million dollars for the next two years for a new teacher apprenticeship program to fill the empty positions, while also encouraging growth in difficult-to-staff districts.

The Ohio Department of Education, Higher Education, and Job and Family Services have developed a program that adds the occupation of K-12 teacher as a registered apprenticeship for the state. Ohio ranks third most apprenticeship opportunities in the country.

The state’s “Grow Your Own Scholarship” can be extended to the new program for participants to obtain a teaching license. If approved, participants will receive a $7,500 dollar scholarship, which is renewable for up to four years.

Randy Gardner, the 10th chancellor for Ohio Department of Higher Education, says the program focuses on non-teaching staff within the schools who are already interested in teaching.

“The teacher apprenticeship program is a way to encourage them and help them get that degree, be paid to be employed and to help pay potentially the cost of that that degree,” Gardner said.

An Ohio law within the Revised Code says that student teachers cannot be paid. Chancellor Gardner says that they had to eliminate that provision to move the program forward.

You can apply for the apprenticeship program online by visiting their website.