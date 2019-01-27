Local News

Ohio's State Employment Relations Board rules union faculty strike at Wright State is authorized

By:

Posted: Jan 26, 2019 10:18 AM EST

Updated: Jan 27, 2019 03:15 PM EST

COLUMBUS - The State Employment Relations Board has ruled the union faculty strike at Wright State University is authorized and can continue. 

They made the decision in an emergency meeting with both the university administration and union faculty members Sunday in Columbus. 

The hearing came after the administration on Thursday filed another unfair labor practice complaint with the state.

If the board ruled in favor of the university, faculty would've been required to end the strike and go back to work. 

Click here to read the university's filing. 

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local