COLUMBUS - The State Employment Relations Board has ruled the union faculty strike at Wright State University is authorized and can continue.

They made the decision in an emergency meeting with both the university administration and union faculty members Sunday in Columbus.

The hearing came after the administration on Thursday filed another unfair labor practice complaint with the state.

If the board ruled in favor of the university, faculty would've been required to end the strike and go back to work.

Click here to read the university's filing.

