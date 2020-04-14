State Auditor: Trotwood-Madison City Schools continued paying terminated employees

In this Oct. 13, 2014 file photo, Ohio Senate President Keith Faber speaks at Darke County GOP headquarters in Greenville, Ohio. Records show Republican auditor candidate Keith Faber has been penalized repeatedly for failing to pay his property taxes on time. According to an Associated Press review, the former Ohio Senate president’s untimely tax payments […]

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Auditor of State Keith Faber issued a 2019 audit of Trotwood-Madison City School District showed that the district made overpayments equaling $7,534 with public dollars.

In a press release sent to 2 NEWS the auditor’s office said it had found that two district employees received compensation for four bi-weekly pay periods after they were both terminated.

According to district records, Human Resources did not supply the Treasurer’s office with their termination paperwork in order to cease the employees’ payroll. These mistakes resulted in the District overpaying one employee $3,999 and the other $3,535.

Under Ohio law, public officials controlling public funds or property are liable for losses if either are obtained by fraud, are converted, misappropriated, lost or stolen. Public officials will be held liable if and to the extent that recovery or restitution is not obtained from the people who unlawfully obtained the funds or property.

Auditor Faber has issued a finding for recovery against both employees for the amount each owes, and against the school district treasurer, for the full value of $7,534.