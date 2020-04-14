COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Auditor of State Keith Faber issued a 2019 audit of Trotwood-Madison City School District showed that the district made overpayments equaling $7,534 with public dollars.
In a press release sent to 2 NEWS the auditor’s office said it had found that two district employees received compensation for four bi-weekly pay periods after they were both terminated.
According to district records, Human Resources did not supply the Treasurer’s office with their termination paperwork in order to cease the employees’ payroll. These mistakes resulted in the District overpaying one employee $3,999 and the other $3,535.
Under Ohio law, public officials controlling public funds or property are liable for losses if either are obtained by fraud, are converted, misappropriated, lost or stolen. Public officials will be held liable if and to the extent that recovery or restitution is not obtained from the people who unlawfully obtained the funds or property.
Auditor Faber has issued a finding for recovery against both employees for the amount each owes, and against the school district treasurer, for the full value of $7,534.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- State Auditor: Trotwood-Madison City Schools continued paying terminated employees
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 14, 2020
- ‘He kept saying ‘I’m fine’ – Mother hasn’t spoken to son since walking him to ambulance two weeks ago
- Sinclair partnership 3D prints reusable masks
- Rep. Plummer will help guide next COVID-19 stimulus package