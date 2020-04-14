Closings
There are currently 92 active closings. Click for more details.

State Auditor: Trotwood-Madison City Schools continued paying terminated employees

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Election 2018 Auditor Ohio_1539362573750

In this Oct. 13, 2014 file photo, Ohio Senate President Keith Faber speaks at Darke County GOP headquarters in Greenville, Ohio. Records show Republican auditor candidate Keith Faber has been penalized repeatedly for failing to pay his property taxes on time. According to an Associated Press review, the former Ohio Senate president’s untimely tax payments […]

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Auditor of State Keith Faber issued a 2019 audit of Trotwood-Madison City School District showed that the district made overpayments equaling $7,534 with public dollars.

In a press release sent to 2 NEWS the auditor’s office said it had found that two district employees received compensation for four bi-weekly pay periods after they were both terminated. 

According to district records, Human Resources did not supply the Treasurer’s office with their termination paperwork in order to cease the employees’ payroll. These mistakes resulted in the District overpaying one employee $3,999 and the other $3,535. 

Under Ohio law, public officials controlling public funds or property are liable for losses if either are obtained by fraud, are converted, misappropriated, lost or stolen. Public officials will be held liable if and to the extent that recovery or restitution is not obtained from the people who unlawfully obtained the funds or property.

Auditor Faber has issued a finding for recovery against both employees for the amount each owes, and against the school district treasurer, for the full value of $7,534.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS