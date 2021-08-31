State auditor issues finding for recovery for $267K stolen by former Troy city employee

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s Office issued a finding for recovery for funds stolen funds by a former Troy city employee.

Faber’s office said the finding for recovery was issued in the amount of $267,000 against Cheryl Terry and her bonding company, Gallagher Bassett, jointly and severally, in favor of the City’s Hobart Arena fund.

According to the state, a finding for recovery is issued by the state auditor when public property has been misspent or misappropriated. Faber’s office said the discovery was cited in the 2019-2020 financial audit of the City of Troy in Miami County.

“This is a reminder that no matter the situation, there is simply no excuse to steal from the public,” said Auditor Faber. “Checks and balances are essential to a healthy handling of government funds and when a public official gets caught with their hand in the till justice must be served.”

According to the release, on October 26, 2020 a judge ordered restitution of $267,000 against Cheryl Terry, former City Recreation Department Officer Manager, after she was depositing the City’s Hobart Arena cash in her personal bank accounts beginning in early 2017 and continuing into early 2020.

Court documents showed the funds were used to pay for Terry’s daughter’s car payment, dining and other living expenses at her home in Texas. Terry pleaded guilty to theft in office and agreed to pay the restitution. She was sentenced to 60 days in the Miami County Jail.

