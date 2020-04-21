Former Union City fire chief, firefighters overpaid by $75,000

In this Oct. 13, 2014 file photo, Ohio Senate President Keith Faber speaks at Darke County GOP headquarters in Greenville, Ohio. Records show Republican auditor candidate Keith Faber has been penalized repeatedly for failing to pay his property taxes on time. According to an Associated Press review, the former Ohio Senate president’s untimely tax payments […]

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – State Auditor Keith Faber has issued a total of $75,835 in findings for recovery against the former Union City Fire Chief Pamela Idle and two EMT/firefighters, Craig Idle and Brian Stump.

In the Village of Union City’s 2018 audit it was discovered that from January 2010 to August 2016, Pamela Idle falsified her bi-weekly payroll time sheets to include runs and transports that either did not occur with no EMS billing records.

No supervisor approved her time sheets. Her falsifications led to the village overpaying her $31,305.

Auditors found that Craig Idle, her husband, falsified his bi-weekly payroll timesheets during this period. The timesheets, which were approved by her, resulted in the village overpaying him $33,240.

The village also overpaid Brian Stump $11,290 for falsified weekly timesheets.

In all three of these cases, no documentation existed to support that the Village Council was aware that the three falsified their timesheets or approved the overpayments with that knowledge.

A full copy of the audit report is available online.