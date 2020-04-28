State Auditor finds Newton Local superintendent misused district credit card

In this Oct. 13, 2014 file photo, Ohio Senate President Keith Faber speaks at Darke County GOP headquarters in Greenville, Ohio. Records show Republican auditor candidate Keith Faber has been penalized repeatedly for failing to pay his property taxes on time. According to an Associated Press review, the former Ohio Senate president’s untimely tax payments […]

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Auditor of State Keith Faber has found in an audit of Newton Local School District (Miami County) that Superintendent Pat McBride used a district credit card for $1,625 worth of restaurant gift cards.

According to a press release from his office, the audit was for the 2018 and 2019 fiscal years. The district paid for the gift cards both years and awarded them as gifts for employees and board members.

The district did not have a gift policy and the Board did not approve the purchases. Faber has issued a finding for recovery of $2,070 against McBride.

“In order to maintain the public’s trust in government it is vital that any expense of public dollars be for a designated public purpose,” Auditor Faber said. “Moving forward, I recommend the district establish and implement controls to verify that all credit card purchases serve the taxpayer.”

The audit also uncovered that McBride used the credit card for a $445 personal purchases in 2019. The district did not identify the purchases as being personal.

McBride has since repaid the district $445 as of Jan. 10 and $1,625 on Jan. 22. Faber’s office considers the findings fully repaid.

A full copy of this audit report is available online.