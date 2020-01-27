State approves tax credit for expansion project in Versailles

Live Now
VERSAILLES, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced that tax credit assistance has been approved for four construction projects statewide, including a project in Darke County.

Midmark Corporation is expanding in Versailles, expecting to create 99 full-time positions, generating $6.7 million in new payrool, and retaining $67.2 million in existing payroll. Midmark provides products for health care providers.

The other three projects were located in Village of Highland Hills, City of Maumee, and a yet-to-be-determine location.

