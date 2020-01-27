State approves tax credit for expansion project in Versailles

VERSAILLES, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced that tax credit assistance has been approved for four construction projects statewide, including a project in Darke County.
Midmark Corporation is expanding in Versailles, expecting to create 99 full-time positions, generating $6.7 million in new payrool, and retaining $67.2 million in existing payroll. Midmark provides products for health care providers.
The other three projects were located in Village of Highland Hills, City of Maumee, and a yet-to-be-determine location.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.