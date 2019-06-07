State and federal representatives visit Old North Dayton tornado site

DAYTON, Ohio(WDTN)- Cincinati Bell crews are in Dayton helping property owners clean up storm-related debris.

On Friday, they were in Old North Dayton helping to clear debris from one property owner's home on Compton Road.

"There's a lot of homeowners that need assistance in clearing out tornado debris and securing their belongings," said Matt Tepper, co-owner of Evans Original Bakery.

Tepper, Old North Daytons's neighborhood association president said the Compton Road property owner's insurance isn't paying for tree removal. The estimate for clearing trees from his yard and off his RV set at $30,000. Cincinnati Bell along with Tepper brought in volunteers to do the work instead.

The work is being applauded by Congressman Mike Turner who was in Old North Dayton surveying the damage.

"It's the heart that we have (making) everybody pull together, helping the people that are here, and trying to move this forward," Turner said.

He and State Representative Phil Plummer are working to ensure help for people now out of work.

"It really is just stacking the local, the federal, the state resources and bring them right into the community," Rep. Turner said.

While federal help from FEMA might not be some time away, Rep. Plummer said there's progress at the state level for those out of work.

"We're looking at appropriations through the state budget. I think they just sent a half million dollars in," Plummer said.

Having grown up in the Old North Dayton neighborhood, Rep. Plummer hopes people will stick together through this tough time.

"Keep your head up. Help is help is here. Help is on the way. It's tough times for people," Rep. Plummer said.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.