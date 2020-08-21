State addressing unemployment fraud as Ohioans still wait on claims

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Months into the coronavirus pandemic, some Ohioans are still waiting on their unemployment benefits.

A Riverside woman who didn’t want to be named said she’s been waiting since the end of May for her unemployment claim to process.

“I am really, really needing this and every time I talk to somebody they just can’t seem to help me,” she said.

She said the hold up is verification of her ID, which she said she submitted multiple times and even filed an appeal.

“I’ve done everything they asked, but it’s just a standstill,” she said.

Now she’s waiting on $12,000 dollars in unpaid benefits.

Ohio Department of Job and Family Services director Kim Hall said a high level of unemployment fraud is one reason slowing legitimate claims from receiving unemployment benefits.

“This is a detractor from moving forward with resolving legitimate claim issues,” Hall said.

Hall said unemployment fraud is an ongoing investigation by law enforcement.

Initially 70,000 claims were held for review. More than 59,000 have since been released and paid to those who filed.

To help, more staff have been added to process fact finding information.

They’re also working on securing their online interface to make filing for unemployment more secure.

“It’s highly unfortunate that criminals have undertaken this activity, all we can do is respond, keep rising to the challenge, but it is very disruptive,” Hall said.

The Riverside woman said she wants answers to why her claim is taking so long.

“I would like to be able to talk to somebody that can give me an answer and tell me that somebody has viewed my appeal and that somebody has seen my ID and that they’re looking at what the hold up is,” she said.

With the end of the $600 federal unemployment payments, Ohio plans to apply for a Federal Lost Wages Supplemental Payment Assistance Grant through FEMA.

That would provide $300 a week to those filing for pandemic unemployment assistance or regular unemployment.