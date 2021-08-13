Starting strong together; Kentucky quadruplets start college journey at Cedarville

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Cedarville class of 2025 was welcomed on campus for move-in day on Friday. Hundreds of freshmen and transfer students were welcomed to their new home.

Although the first day of classes has yet to start, there were several students who already knew each other very well,

Landon, Lucas and Lauren Clark are 3/4 of a set of quadruplets, and they are all attending Cedarville University. Logan Clark, their fourth quadruplet is attending Eastern Kentucky University to take part in their aviation program.

“When we were looking at schools Cedarville was at the top of all of our lists,” explained Lauren.

The Clark’s were inspired by their oldest sister, who is an alumna of Cedarville, to attend the school. They all say they were drawn by Cedarville’s values and sense of Christian community.

“The community is really strong, and centered on Christ,” said Lucas. “Even the professors teach a Biblical world view.”

The Clark’s mother says they’ve done everything from kindergarten, to middle school to high school together, so this moment was also special.

“With quadruplets every stage is like a wave: it flows,” said Jason Clark, the quadruplet’s father. “I was joking earlier this is like a tidal wave today.”

Moving three students in at once, just one day after also moving a fourth student into another university in a different state was a challenge for the Clarks, but they say they found a lot to celebrate.

“We’re celebrating 27 years of marriage today as well and its kind of surreal,” said Jason. “It goes by fast. You raise your children for these moments so they can spread their wings and begin to fly.”