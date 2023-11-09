TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — Welcome the winter season with Tipp City’s A Yuletide Winter’s Gathering, happening all weekend.

Start your holiday shopping and get a picture with Santa in Downtown Tipp City starting on Friday, Nov. 10. A Yuletide Winter’s Gathering will offer shopping and various activities for all ages along Main Street.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, along with reduced hours of noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Attendees can get started on holiday shopping at the various stores within the historic downtown area.

A Christmas tree lighting will kick off the weekend at the Zion Lutheran Church at 4 p.m. on Friday. The evening will also include a pancake dinner — find details here.

Families can get pictures with Santa from noon to 3 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. He will be set up at Mauk Cabinets at 131 W. Main St.

Horse-drawn wagon rides will also be offered by Hagemeyer Homestead.

The Grinch will be available for pictures at 2nd St. and Dow St. for a price of $5 per family. Proceeds from this photo-op will go toward the Tipp City Music Boosters.

Find more information about the weekend here.