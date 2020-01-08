Standoff at Dayton residence ends peacefully

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man suffering from a mental health issue led to a short standoff with police at a Dayton residence Wednesday.

Shortly before 11 am, police responded to a home in the 1500 block of Emmons Avenue. We’re told a man with a mental health issue was barricaded inside a residence and another person inside the home reported that he had a weapon.

A 2 NEWS viewer observed a heavy police presence in the area and said officers were using a bullhorn to try and call the man out.

He came out of the home peacefully just before 1 pm and police were able to take him “to get the help he needed.”

The man was not placed under arrest or taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

