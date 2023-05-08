DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The nation’s largest food drive is happening this Saturday, and you can donate from the comfort of your own home.

On Saturday, May 13, all you have to do is place your food items in a bag on your front porch or near your mailbox, and your postal carrier will pick them up and take them to the food bank.

Donations collected will benefit The Foodbank, Inc. and its network of partner agencies.

“We accept all shelf-stable food items here at The Foodbank,” Lee Lauren Truesdale, Chief Development Officer of The Foodbank, Inc., said.

“Some really important items that we can always use are cereal, peanut butter, peanut butter alternatives, canned fruits, canned vegetables and those easy items, like canned tuna, canned chicken, or the pasta that comes in the can. Those are all quick and easy food items for folks in need.”

Last year, Ohio was the top-ranking state for donations across the United States for this drive.