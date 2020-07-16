‘Stamp out Hunger’ food drive moves online due to COVID-19

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Association of Letter Carriers will be hosting their annual food drive virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The nation’s largest food drive has traditionally been held on the second Saturday in May, but organizers said due to this year’s virus concerns adjustments had to be made. In the past, the community has been invited to leave food at their mailbox for letter carriers across the nation to collect and deliver to their local food banks.

This year, residents are asked to make an online cash donation to support their local foodbank and network of food pantries. National Association of Letter Carriers Local Branch 182 will match up to $10,000 in donations made, and National Headquarters NALC will match an additional $10,000.

“As letter carriers in every neighborhood in the country six and seven days a week, we see the need and we cannot wait while food banks struggle, demand grows and people remain hungry,” NALC President Fredric Rolando said. “Once it is safe, we will return to the traditional food drive.”

Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank says, “The NALC food drive’s timing is crucial. The Foodbank often receives the majority of our donations during the holiday seasons. By springtime, many pantries are depleted, entering the summer low on supplies. During this unprecedented time when families are home now more than ever, it is critical to ensure that we are able to get them the help they need.”

Online donations can be made at www.thefoodbankdayton.org/donate where donors can click the NALC Stamp Out Hunger button. The Foodbank said every dollar donated to creates six meals for someone in the Miami Valley.