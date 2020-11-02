Staff member at Trotwood-Madison Schools tests positive for COVID-19

Trotwood-Madison High School

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Trotwood-Madison City Schools notified families of a staff member testing positive for COVID-19 Monday.

The person who tested positive is currently in quarantine and through contact tracing, anyone who was in close contact with the staff member has been notified.

The district said in its letter that it will continue to enforce guidance provided by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) as well as Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County (PHDMC). This includes social distancing, wearing a mask and frequent hand washing.

